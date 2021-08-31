NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Commercial Development Resources (CDR), Southern California's premier civil engineering firm providing land development, surveying, construction management, and entitlement services to customers across a wide range of industries today announced the hire of two civil engineers, Bianca Villanueva, E.I.T. and Arelly Ocampo.
Working under Founder Aaron Albertson, Villanueva is a civil engineering project manager and Ocampo is an associate engineer. "We are excited to bring Bianca and Arelly onto the CDR team," said Albertson. "These two talented engineers will complement our team's expertise and allow us to better serve our growing base of customers in Southern California and beyond."
Bianca Villanueva, E.I.T. comes to CDR with more than seven years of experience in managing the design and construction of large-scale projects for municipal and aviation customers. A graduate of Portland State University, Villanueva holds a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering and holds the Engineer-in-Training (E.I.T.) certification. Prior to joining CDR, Villanueva served as a staff engineer for Century West Engineering Corporation, where she was the on-site engineer for two major construction projects at Hood River Airport.
Arelly Ocampo joins CDR as a civil engineer. Ocampo is a recent graduate of California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, and holds a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering. While studying at Cal Poly, Ocampo worked in the Multicultural Center and on the Orientation Board of the New Student and Transition Programs. Ocampo also held positions at Holder Construction as a preconstruction office engineer and various positions at Pacific Accounting and Business Services.
Founded in 2007, Commercial Development Resources is an industry leader in civil engineering and land development services in Southern California. With a staff of experienced and highly-trained civil engineers, CDR has a portfolio of hundreds of successful land development projects across an array of industries such as auto dealerships, restaurants, shopping centers, retail stores, high-density residential, theme parks, and more. From CDR's Newport Beach, California headquarters, the company has assisted landmark clients such as Merlin Entertainments, Auto Nation and The Irvine Company get their projects designed and approved on time and at a minimum cost. For more information, visit CDR's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
