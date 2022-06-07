With more people retiring and turning to franchising following the COVID-19 pandemic, the in-home senior care franchise has attracted retirees looking for a meaningful business opportunity
LEESPORT, Pa., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following what has been deemed "The Great Retirement," more people than ever are looking to leave corporate America and take control of their own destiny through franchising, and Seniors Helping Seniors® in home services has stood out to those making the transition to business ownership. The in-home senior care brand employs active and mature caregivers to help their fellow seniors age in place and while many are investing in the model, others are deciding to follow their passion for giving back by supporting fellow seniors and becoming caregivers. These trends have led to massive growth for the Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system..
"Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise has been able to establish itself as a standout company in the in-home senior care segment thanks to our multiple points of differentiation," said Yocom-Jan. "We have a strong focus on our franchise owners, mature caregivers, an optimized and proven business model, a community-driven atmosphere, strong operational support and a mission to focus on love. These factors have all contributed to our ability to provide compassionate care to the nation's growing population of individuals aged 65 and above for the last 20 years."
The in-home senior care industry has seen unprecedented growth in recent years, as the baby-boom generation has reached the phase in life where these services become necessary. An estimated 10,000 baby boomers turn 65 years old every day, and by 2050, nearly 20% of the U.S. population will be age 65 and older. According to the National Council on Aging, 90% of those seniors say they plan to remain in their homes for the next 5 to10 years. With more than 400 nursing homes projected to close in 2022 based on money and staffing issues, and the U.S. home care market expected to grow to $225 billion by 2024, in-home senior care companies across the country are pushing to meet the demand.
Now, with nearly 3.3 million more workers retired in 2021 than in 2020, interest in franchising is skyrocketing as people look for ways to work for themselves and create generational wealth. As a result, more and more entrepreneurs are recognizing Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services as a highly rewarding and well-positioned franchise opportunity in the booming senior care space.
In addition to an increased interest in franchising, The Great Retirement has resulted in many people looking to more meaningful and fulfilling industries to devote their time, such as senior care. This is welcome news for an industry that has been struggling through a historic workforce crisis since the onset of COVID-19, and Seniors Helping Seniors® locations have established themselves as a top choice for caregiving professionals because of its focus on fostering long-lasting and compatible relationships between the client and caregiver.
Further differentiating the Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise from other brands in the eldercare space is its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for retirees and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers. Retired seniors have the opportunity to enjoy a flexible schedule, earn extra income, and lend a hand with a fellow senior's daily living needs.
"We've put a lot of work into ensuring that Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care is not only the best option for our clients but also for caregivers across the country," Yocom-Jan said. "There is so much that goes into high-quality senior care, including both medical and non-medical services, but central to all of that is a genuine and caring relationship between the caregiver and client. We will continue to make sure anyone who has the passion and skills to be a great caregiver will find an opportunity to grow and make an impact with Seniors Helping Seniors® services. Our caregivers truly have a way to give and receive®."
Looking ahead, Yocom-Jan says the Seniors Helping Seniors® team has no plans of slowing down and is eager to continue partnering with qualified franchise owners and caregivers across the country.
"The Great Retirement is a clear indicator that the world has changed following the COVID-19 pandemic and the Seniors Helping Seniors® business model has never been more relevant," Yocom-Jan said. "We are thrilled about the growth we've seen over the past year as it has allowed us to bring love, dignity and respect into the lives of more seniors, while also providing career opportunities for recent retirees who are looking to give back."
Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system is actively looking to grow in multiple markets across the country.
Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding homecare provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stands apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 100 franchise partners in 30-plus states and international markets. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.
