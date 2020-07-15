PORTLAND, Ore., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampere® announced today that it has donated its first-generation Ampere eMAG® server processors to Oregon State University's Open Source Lab. This donation will allow members of the community to develop and test open source projects on the Arm AArch64 architecture platform.
"Ampere is committed to providing access to an open environment to expand the ecosystem and optimize the developer experience for next-generation cloud applications," said Mauri Whalen, vice president of software engineering at Ampere. "We look forward to working with OSU's Open Source Lab and the OpenStack community to expand the development resources to enable open innovation."
"The OSU Open Source Lab has partnered with Ampere to provide free access to the AARCH64 platform for FOSS projects. We have built an OpenStack cluster using Ampere Computing eMAG AARCH64 servers to provide flexible access using virtual machines for projects," said Lance Albertson, director of Oregon State University, Open Source Lab." "Besides being impressed with the performance and ease of use, we've been very happy with the lower power consumption the eMAG servers use. In a rack that includes 12 eMAG HR350A servers, 2 10g Arista switches, and one ToR HP switch, the 12 servers only use around 60% of the total power in the rack with the rest being used by the three switches. "
The Open Source Lab is a nonprofit organization working for the advancement of open source technologies. By enabling innovative projects and distributing software to millions of users globally, the lab is working to accelerate the growth of high-impact open source software projects and promote an open source culture of accessibility and increased productivity.
About Ampere
Ampere is designing the future of hyperscale cloud and edge computing with the world's first cloud native processor. Built for the cloud with a modern 64-bit Arm server-based architecture, Ampere gives customers the freedom to accelerate the delivery of all cloud computing applications. With industry-leading cloud performance, power efficiency and scalability, Ampere processors are tailored for the continued growth of cloud and edge computing.
Press Contact:
Nicole.conley@taniscomm.com
1-650-422-3156