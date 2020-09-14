SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for debilitating and life-threatening diseases in patients with compromised immune systems, announced today that Ciara Kennedy, Ph.D, president and chief executive officer, has been invited to present at A Too Quiet Pandemic – Fungal Disease webinar, presented by Maxim Group LLC and M-Vest, on Thursday September 17th, 2020. Dr. Kennedy will participate in a panel discussion led by Dr. Jason McCarthy, Maxim's senior managing director of Biotechnology Equity Research, along with other important voices in the healthcare industry.
Webinar Details:
Panel Session Title: A Too Quiet Pandemic – Fungal Disease
Date and Time: Thursday, September 17, 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT)
About Amplyx Pharmaceuticals
Amplyx Pharmaceuticals is developing innovative therapies for patients with compromised immune systems, including cancer and transplant patients, and the critically ill. The company's two lead products are fosmanogepix (APX001), a first-in-class antifungal, for the treatment of life-threatening fungal infections caused by pathogens such as Candida, Aspergillus and rare molds, and MAU868, a novel human monoclonal antibody that potently neutralizes the BK virus, which can cause significant morbidity and mortality in transplant patients. For more information, please visit www.amplyx.com.