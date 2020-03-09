ATLANTA, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions (AMPS), the pioneer in cost containment for the self-insurance industry, announced that Senior Vice President Jonathan Jeffress has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, assuming responsibility for operations, implementation and integration, client advocacy, adjudication and professional services, and information technology (IT) operations.
"AMPS has been on an exciting, fast-paced growth trajectory, which is expected to accelerate as we continue to develop new ways of bringing value to our clients. We are expanding our team and expertise, adding products and services, and gaining the honor to serve new clients," says Kirk Fallbacher, Chief Executive Officer for AMPS. "I am excited to have Jonathan Jeffress leading our operations. His experience and success in the industry will bring much value to our clients."
Mr. Jeffress is a seasoned, operations executive with over 20 years' experience in the healthcare and insurance industries, combined with in-depth expertise in organizational management, process improvement, implementation, integration, IT, and service delivery. He recently served as the VP of Operations and Client Delivery at Cotiviti, serving more than 40 Medicaid, Medicare, and commercial health insurance clients, resulting in $1.7 billion in annual net savings. Prior to that, he served as VP of Implementation Services leading the delivery and execution of between 60 and 70 project implementations and expansions annually. Jonathan has worked in numerous other leadership roles in the healthcare market focused on driving operational improvements, implementing scalable processes, developing high performance teams focused on delivering value for clients, and driving margin expansion and increased profitability.
"This is a great time to be part of AMPS as we work to disrupt the healthcare industry," says Mr. Jeffress. "To further increase the value we deliver to clients and bring new solutions to market, we are increasing our organizational capacity using tools and technology and a seamless integration of a global workforce. Maximizing the advantages of a global team enables an around the clock, 24-hour workday that accelerates our results and captures value for clients closer to the time of transaction. In addition to faster response time, this will improve our scalability and will enable AMPS to increase the scope of work and value we deliver for clients."
About AMPS
Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions (AMPS) provides market leading healthcare cost containment services for self-funded employers, public entities, brokers, TPAs, and reinsurers. AMPS mission is to help clients attain their goals of reducing healthcare costs while keeping members satisfied with quality healthcare benefits. AMPS leverages 15 years of experience in auditing and pricing medical claims to deliver "fair for all" pricing both pre-care and post-care. AMPS offers innovative dashboards and analytics to provide clients with insights based on Plan performance. Learn more at www.advancedpricing.com.
