Triseal Wheel-end Products from Amsted Seals and Forming: Wheel Seal, Axle Nut, Hub Cap, Hubodometer

CHICAGO, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Seals and Forming™, a global leader in sealing solutions and cutting-edge metal fabrication, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Triseal Corporation of Hebron, IL.

Founded in 1985, Triseal Corporation is a family-owned aftermarket truck components manufacturer and distributor. With a product offering that includes wheel seals, pinion seals, hub caps, gaskets, hubodometers, axle nuts and other wheel end accessories, Triseal has enjoyed recognition in the global heavy-duty supply chain.

"The acquisition of Triseal accelerates our wheel seal sales to the aftermarket truck market and expands the breadth of product we offer as well," said Michael Carter, President of Amsted Seals and Forming.

Amsted Seals and Forming has decades of experience in the design and fabrication of precision sealing solutions for truck, rail, automotive, construction, agriculture and other industrial applications. Now, with the addition of Triseal's capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to serve the aftermarket truck market with a full product offering with the same quality and reliability expected from customers of Amsted Seals and Forming.

Amsted Seals and Forming is a part of Amsted Industries, a diversified, global manufacturer of industrial components with a long heritage of cutting-edge manufacturing and continuous product innovation. The Amsted companies are leaders in providing solutions for rail, trucking, automotive, construction and industrial applications.

