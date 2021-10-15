MILWAUKEE, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) today announced that online registration is available for its 2022 AMUG Conference, which will be held in Chicago, Illinois, April 3-7, 2022. The AMUG Conference is a users' event that is open to owners and operators of industrial additive manufacturing (AM) technologies used for professional purposes.
The AMUG Conference is distinct from the countless AM events held around the globe. It is a unique gathering of AM users, of all experience levels, that assemble and band together to provide and share valuable insights and experiences to help one another. Through dialogue from the stage and conversations during breaks, meals and networking activities, AM users share expertise, best practices, real-world results, challenges and application developments. With a program that encourages participation from early in the morning to late at night, attendees can interact with their peers, as a group, for more than 50 hours over the five-day event.
Carl Dekker, AMUG president, said, "AMUG builds the program for the conference, but our attendees make the experience unique and beneficial. On the surface, it may look like any other conference, and many first-time attendees expect that to be the case. But when they engage in conversations that dive deep with unvarnished truths, they have an 'ah-ha' moment that the AMUG Conference is on a completely different level. The depth of free-flowing information that is exchanged is what motivates individuals to return year after year."
The AMUG Conference will include keynotes, panel discussions, technical sessions and hands-on workshops designed to help users get more from, and do more with, their AM solutions. Building on the success of past agendas, AMUG is adjusting its 2022 conference program to deliver more training and hands-on experiences. For example, workshops and Training Labs will offer engaging environments where the AM tools are the focal point of the information exchange.
The conference agenda is expected to offer nearly 150 presentations and hands-on workshops. One highlight will be the seventh annual Innovators Showcase. The showcase is an on-stage interview, which has the feel of a fireside chat, where attendees get to know an innovator in the industry and discover insights from that individual's experiences. The conference program also includes the AMUGexpo, which is expected to have over 140 participating companies, on Sunday, April 3 and Monday, April 4.
Through AMUG's Innovators Award, Technical Competition and DINO Awards, excellence in applying additive manufacturing and contributions to the industry will be recognized. The five-day event also includes an Off-Site Dinner gathering, networking receptions and catered meals.
The advanced, all-inclusive conference registration fee is $995.00 (a 33-percent reduction) when signing up through January 7, 2022. For details and registration access, visit http://www.amug.com. Companies interested in participating as exhibitors or sponsors may also use the online registration process. Representatives of the financial community and media should contact AMUG directly through the http://www.amug.com/contact/ page for more information.
