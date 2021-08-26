ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over 40 years ago, Amy Land-de Wilde came to St. Croix on a diving vacation after a year abroad. She fell in love with the colorful diving, the beautiful topography, the welcoming people, and the island lifestyle, and right then and there decided to make it her home.
In 1986 Land-de Wilde became a licensed broker on St. Croix and has never looked back. She opened her own brokerage in 2001, which she recently sold to the Schmidt Family of Companies, Coldwell Banker's largest affiliate operation, and happily remains a broker there leading the top-producing team.
Land-de Wilde has received Coldwell Banker's top production awards annually since joining forces a couple of decades ago. A Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Specialist since 2002, she is well-known as one of the top luxury real estate specialists in the Caribbean. Land-de Wilde has a track record of representing some of the most significant properties on St. Croix from modern masterpieces to historic 80-acre waterfront landmarks. The Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program is a comprehensive marketing curriculum designed specifically for marketing luxury residential properties to affluent buyers worldwide, a certificate awarded only to top-producing luxury agents. Through this program and many others where she holds designations, she keeps current with industry innovations, marketing trends, and all facets of the real estate industry affecting transactions and values on St. Croix. Her clients benefit from her excellent negotiating skills, her industry knowledge, and her deep connections to the resources that benefit new and experienced Islanders alike.
Visit Amy Land-de Wilde's Haute Residence Profile:
https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/amy-land-de-wilde/
