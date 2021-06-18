HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amy Sanchez Named FirstService Residential's President in Central Florida
Amy Sanchez serves as president of Central Florida and brings 15 years of experience managing residential communities. She is responsible for operations, customer service and business growth in the Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa/St. Petersburg markets.
Sanchez joined FirstService Residential in 2019 as vice president of the company's South Florida Condo-HOA Division, covering Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Since joining the company, she has developed a successful team that elevated service levels and the customer experience. Sanchez contributes to many initiatives across FirstService Residential, serves as a founding member of her division's Safety Committee, and is an active member of the company's People Council.
Prior to joining FirstService Residential, Sanchez held leadership positions with residential, multifamily and asset management firms. She was responsible for overseeing multi-state management operations, business development, asset repositioning and dispositions.
Sanchez earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Real Estate from Florida International University and is a licensed community association manager and real estate agent.
Sanchez is a native of Central Florida and enjoys time with her husband and three daughters, boating, playing volleyball, gardening and traveling.
