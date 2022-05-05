Ms. Spiczka brings strong belief in value of certification and its importance in providing quality patient care
CHICAGO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amy Spiczka, MS, HTL(ASCP)cmSCT, MBcm has been named as the new Executive Director of the ASCP Board of Certification (BOC) effective July 1, 2022.
"Amy's focus is the patient, and she has a strong belief in the value of certification and its importance to providing the best patient care," said Sue Johnson, MSTM, MT(ASCP)SBBcm, who chaired the ASCP BOC Executive Director Search Committee.
Ms. Spiczka has served as ASCP's Senior Director for Quality & Patient Safety since 2018. In this role, she has promoted and integrated optimized, safe patient care experiences based on the value of laboratory contributions and data-driven decision-making. Much of Ms. Spiczka's career has been in service to patients and collaborators at her alma mater, Mayo Clinic. She was the director of the Histotechnology Program and Cytotechnology Program coordinator at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN.
From there, Ms. Spiczka became operations manager for the Division of Anatomic Pathology at Mayo Clinic Arizona campuses. Her clinical practice, published research, education interests, and awards focus primarily on elevating patients' experiences with continuous quality improvement; integrating innovative laboratory / ancillary techniques; as well as advancing professional development opportunities, visibility, and recognition for laboratory team members.
"I am honored to serve in this positive capacity and look forward to working with the ASCP Board of Certification as we forge ahead during this exciting time of innovation and opportunity," Ms. Spiczka says. "Together, we will build upon the integral work that Pat Tanabe has accomplished over the last 11 years as executive director."
Ms. Spiczka will succeed Patricia Tanabe, MPA, MLS(ASCP)cm and assume responsibilities on July 1, 2022. Ms. Tanabe plans to retire at the end of June 2022, following 26 years of service at the ASCP BOC.
Ms. Tanabe has served as executive director of the BOC since January 1, 2011. During her tenure, Ms. Tanabe has overseen the development of six new certifications and two new qualifications. She was also instrumental in the ASCP BOC being the only laboratory professional certification agency to receive ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) accreditation, furthering the BOC vision to be the gold standard in global certification for all laboratory professionals.
ASCP and the ASCP Board of Certification look forward to ongoing collaboration with Ms. Spiczka and extend their gratitude to Ms. Tanabe for her exemplary service.
# # #
About ASCP
Founded in 1922 in Chicago, ASCP is a medical professional society with more than 100,000 member board-certified anatomic and clinical pathologists, pathology residents and fellows, laboratory professionals, and students. ASCP provides excellence in education, certification, and advocacy on behalf of patients, pathologists, and laboratory professionals. To learn more, visit http://www.ascp.org. Follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/ascp_chicago and connect with us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/ASCP.Chicago.
Media Contact
Susan Montgomery, ASCP, 312-649-6833, susan.montgomery@ascp.org
SOURCE ASCP