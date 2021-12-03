CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Future Fund LLC has named Dr. Jeffrey Yu and Wendy J. Grubbs, J.D. to a newly-formed Advisory Board. The firm, a registered SEC advisor, invests in businesses positioned to capitalize on secular megatrends creating fundamental change in their markets. The board will offer the firm's partners research expertise in the areas of medical technology and Washington politics, as well as provide feedback on managing client investment portfolios.
"We're very pleased to welcome both Jeffrey and Wendy to The Future Fund Advisory Board," said Gary Black, co-founder and managing partner of the firm. "Having Jeffrey and Wendy on our team enhances the research-edge we believe is important to identifying companies that are positioned to benefit from secular changes. They each bring relevant experience and perspectives that will provide insight to our work, as we seek to provide greater value to our clients."
Yu, an M.D., is an entrepreneur and radiologist. He founded Kineticor, a biometric intelligence and medical device company dedicated to improving the quality of imaging where he still serves as Chief Executive Officer. He is also founder, Chief Medical Officer and past Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of OneMedNet, a medical image transfer software company. During his career, he held the position of CTO of Queen's Medical Center and was a member of the medical advisory boards at Cisco Systems and Change Healthcare. Yu conducted magnetic resonance research at the Lucas Center Stanford University and is Board Certified in Radiology and Nuclear Medicine. He received his B.S. from the University of California Berkeley and M.D. from Wake Forest School of Medicine, completing a radiology residency and nuclear medicine fellowship at the Mallinckrodt Institute at Washington University.
Grubbs is currently an independent consultant with a distinguished career in legal, governmental and corporate positions. She served as special assistant to the 43rd President of the United States, George W. Bush, and as managing director of Citigroup. She also worked in the United States Senate and practiced law in the private sector. Grubbs graduated magna cum laude from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and received her law degree from Wake Forest University, where she served as the business editor of the Law Review.
Black and co-founder and partner, David Kalis, CFA conduct deep proprietary research into the companies in which they invest. Both are seasoned investment professionals with rich backgrounds as either CEOs or CIOs at a number of prestigious firms in the financial industry.
The Future Fund seeks companies that have established markets and are currently taking advantage of changes in technology, consumer preferences, demographics, and environmental sustainability. They believe this can lead to significant increases in those businesses' total addressable markets, earnings trajectories, market capitalizations, and ultimately value for investors.
About The Future Fund, LLC, advisor to The Future Fund ETF
The Future Fund, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment advisor focusing on companies with secular growth opportunities created by fundamental change in their markets that the partners believe can change the world.
The firm manages concentrated, high-conviction secular growth portfolios for clients in both a long-only and a hedged equity structure in addition to an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The firm's goal is to discover unrecognized equity value, believing that transformative companies will displace legacy industry incumbents over time.
Gary Black, managing partner, has nearly 30-years' portfolio management and investment research experience, complemented by operational expertise. He has an M.B.A. from Harvard School of Business and B.Sc. in Economics from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
David Kalis, C.F.A., partner has more than 25-years' experience managing small- and mid-cap growth portfolios and leading investment research teams. He has a B.A. in Economics from the University of Michigan and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.
