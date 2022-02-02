TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attend this webinar to discover how biopharmaceutical companies are achieving better trial outcomes by obtaining early observations to assess data quality as well as efficacy and safety signals during live studies. Innovative new tools put this power in the hands of clinical researchers themselves, providing immediate insights into data outliers or discrepancies that can lead to study failure — all without unblinding or spending alpha.
Register for this webinar to find out how a study can achieve better outcomes through:
- Real-time analytics, visualizations and predictive and diagnostic algorithms leveraging aggregated data for early observations and actionable intelligence
- Tabular and visual directional trends of endpoints and exploratory objectives across all patients
- Ability to combine safety and efficacy datasets from different sources into one view
- Live correlation of your current study with data from prior studies, concurrent studies, or publication data
- Intra-study visual correlations and regression analyses of relational measurements within a study to identify key trend-lines and outliers
Join Patrick Keenan, Chief Strategist, Prevail InfoWorks, for the live webinar on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 1pm EST.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Analyze Data in Live Studies Without Unblinding or Spending Alpha.
