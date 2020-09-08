GREENWOOD, Colo., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ANANDA Scientific Inc., a biotech pharma company, today announced that Sohail Zaidi has been appointed as ANANDA's new President.
"Sohail Zaidi is already proving to be an extraordinary leader who has been flawlessly executing our pioneering clinical trial program, and we are thrilled to continue pursuing ANANDA's strategic vision under his guidance," said Mark J. Rosenfeld, M.S., Ph.D., ANANDA Scientific's Chief Executive Officer.
Trained at Harvard Business School and INSEAD France, Sohail Zaidi now leads the company's day-to-day operations, hence the individual to whom almost all of the ANANDA team reports. Sohail Zaidi's oversight encompasses both pharmaceutical and nutraceutical business units of ANANDA Scientific.
"I look forward to expanding the company's strong foundation in cutting-edge research to bring new innovation into the marketplace worldwide," said Sohail Zaidi, ANANDA's new President and Chief Financial Officer. "ANANDA's unique delivery knowhow and groundbreaking clinical trials at world-renowned institutions open up new potential for strategic growth."
"We are very pleased to welcome Sohail to this role. His guidance of ANANDA's robust clinical program and pipeline of highly efficacious science- and quality-driven products presents multiple roads to success," said John Suh, the new Executive Director of ANANDA's Board of Directors.
Sohail brings diversified experience from the Industrial Chemicals, Beverages, and Oil & Gas sectors in Strategy, Manufacturing and Finance functions. He is an energetic, organized and perceptive leader with extensive experience handling a multinational operation. His past roles include CFO, COO and Director Manufacturing in both public and privately held companies.
Sohail Zaidi takes over from Christopher Moore, who has chosen to step down as President but will remain in an executive role as a key member of the company's management team to continue leading strategic corporate growth initiatives. Chris served as ANANDA's previous President and Chief Operating Officer since 2017.
ABOUT ANANDA SCIENTIFIC
ANANDA is a research-focused biotech company that employs patented delivery technologies to make cannabinoids and other plant derived compounds highly bioavailable, water soluble, and shelf-life stable. The company focuses on producing effective, premium quality nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products. ANANDA is pursuing human clinical trials for pharmaceutical approval of its patented delivery technology to address therapeutic targets of significant public health importance. Consistent with its strong research-based data, the company also has a growing pipeline of nutraceutical over-the-counter products. The company has successfully launched these products in the US and the UK, with expansion into additional markets such as the EU, China, Australia and Africa planned for the near future. The company is expanding its research base through multiple sponsored research agreements with universities to diversify its technology portfolio.