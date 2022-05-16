Acclaimed real estate agent Anca Mirescu accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Anca Mirescu exclusively represents the luxury real estate market in South Beach, FL.
MIAMI, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anca is a Director of Sales at Douglas Elliman, the Top 4% of Elliman agents nationwide, and a member of the Douglas Elliman Knight Frank network. She is currently part of the in-house sales team at Elysee, the first luxury boutique development in Edgewater.
Anca has a background in finance and strategy consulting and holds an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Public and International Affairs and Japanese Language and Culture from Princeton University.
Anca has generated more than $350 million in closed general and new development sales, representing local and international buyers and sellers, investors and end users alike. She has also built strong connections with the brokerage community, both locally and nationally/ internationally. She is constantly expanding and strengthening these connections by leveraging technology and maintaining a strong social media presence.
Prior to starting her career in real estate in 2009, Anca was an associate at Goldman Sachs in Miami and New York, in the Private Wealth Management group. She also worked for the Boston Consulting Group (as a management consultant) and AnnTaylor Stores Corp (as a strategy associate in the corporate headquarters) in New York City. Anca is from Rm. Valcea, Romania, and spent 10 years in New York and San Francisco, prior to moving to Miami in 2009.
Currently a resident of SoFi, Anca is a sports and fitness enthusiast who participates in daily dance, calisthenics, Pilates, or yoga, and loves to travel, having visited over 30 countries for business and pleasure. She also volunteers at the Chapman Partnership for the Homeless and supports the Humane Society, where she adopted her beloved Chihuahua mix, Lacey.
Visit Anca Mirescu's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/anca-mirescu/
ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.
Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com
Media Contact
Mary Gibson, Haute Residence, 8635990020, mary@hauteliving.com
SOURCE Haute Residence