SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silicon Valley-based digital asset platform company AnChain.AI today announced its partnership with OmyuTech, the top Japanese baseball software and data service provider, to launch Diamond Dream, a revolutionary digital asset platform for baseball fans to collect, trade, and engage with leading amateur, semi-pro, and professional Japanese baseball players through the blockchain. AnChain.AI also announced its official entry into the Flow Early Adopter Track (FEAT) Program, dedicated to developers building on top of the Flow blockchain.
"We are extremely proud to announce this prestigious partnership with AnChain.AI, a leading company in the world of cryptocurrencies and NFTs." said Tenki Kou, CEO of OmyuTech based in Tokyo. "We are building the largest baseball community in Japan, connecting thousands of amateur players playing at various levels with millions of fans. Teams are always looking for new ways to engage with fans, and Diamond Dream offers this unique capability, allowing fans to collect NFTs for their favorite players and moments"
"We're thrilled to collaborate with an exceptional partner like Omyu Tech to bring Diamond Dream to Japanese baseball fans." said Ben Wu, co-founder and COO of AnChain.AI. "Through our partnership, we will bring together the best of blockchain technology and baseball by commemorating player and teams' highlights into NFTs to be collected by their fans, and cultivating new pathways for players to engage with fans directly".
Diamond Dream is the NFT platform revolutionizing the sports fandom experience. Powered by smart contracts and blockchain, it revolutionizes fan engagement with the thriving semi-pro and amateur baseball scene across Japan. The platform will feature a social experience built around digital baseball cards, creating a fun, authentic, and accessible enhancement of the game day experience on blockchain. Every single one of these baseball cards is acquired as a digital collectible token, and represents a player at a specific point in their career, from career season, to highlight-reel home run, to championship. These cards can then be owned forever, gifted to loyal fans, family members, then used to compete against other players in online tournaments and leagues on-chain.
Fans can earn cards by purchasing, attending games, participating in fan meetups, and even buying concessions. Owning a card gives a variety of benefits, such as exclusive access to autograph signings, free tickets, and free merchandise.
"The community centric vision AnChain.AI and OmyuTech are aiming to achieve with Diamond Dream is very admirable." said Weilei Yu, Product Marketing Director at Dapper Labs. "With Flow, projects like Diamond Dream can empower local communities on a global scale, benefitting from the same array of tools and features used by global brands."
Diamond Dream is currently in its beta version, with card battle, fantasy league features, and trading capabilities to follow in late 2021. Learn more at https://diamonddream.cards
About AnChain.AI
AnChain.AI is a leading digital asset platform company providing secure and compliant blockchain-enabled solutions, founded in 2018 by cybersecurity and enterprise software veterans. Backed by Silicon Valley and Wall Street VC's and the Berkeley Blockchain Xcelerator, AnChain.AI is servicing 100+ customers from over 20 countries, screening over $80 Billion in daily transactions, is trusted by leading virtual asset service providers, financial institutions, governments, and has been featured in CBS News, MIT Tech Review, Coindesk, and DEF CON. More at: https://www.anchain.ai/
About OmyuTech
OmyuTech is the leading baseball software and data service provider in Japan. Based in Tokyo, its Easyscore app is used by thousands of baseball teams for scoring and tournament management and its baseball broadcast website 一球速报 (https://baseball.omyutech.com/) has attracted millions of fans.
