Anderson & Vreeland Inc., a leading manufacturer and distributor of digital & flexographic printing solutions, announces it will expand its West Coast operations with a new 13,000 square-foot state-of-the-art facility in Santa Fe Springs, California.
The new facility is Anderson & Vreeland's ninth warehouse in North America and is the sixth located in the United States, with other facilities operating in New Jersey, Ohio, Texas, Wisconsin, and Washington.
"We are excited to strengthen our ability to serve and support our clients in the western region of the US. This new, modern facility not only showcases the growth of Anderson & Vreeland, but also the sustained and continued growth of our customers. Many trade shops and printers have demonstrated great resilience in the face of the ongoing pandemic challenges and this expansion allows us to service them with world class products, locally, so they can continue to succeed," said Gillis.
The new 13,000 square foot facility follows Anderson & Vreeland's ongoing expansion efforts to advance its capabilities, service, and support among customers and partners. It is equipped with the latest flexographic printing consumables, pre-press equipment, and printing plate solutions.
As the company continues to expand its operation, Anderson & Vreeland remains committed to exceeding the expectations of its customers. The warehouse team consistently fulfills and delivers orders on time, allowing customers to keep their presses (and businesses) running efficiently.
"We are grateful to Jose Alarcon, our Regional Warehouse Manager, and his team for getting the facility up and running quickly," continued Gillis. "Their hard work and dedication to opening our doors was vital to getting our facility operating efficiently."
The new facility is located at 9754 Alburtis Avenue, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670.
About Anderson & Vreeland, Inc.
Anderson & Vreeland provides flexographic printers with innovative solutions that are tailored to their specific application. We do this by identifying the most effective & advanced technologies in our portfolio, educating our customers on how these products will improve their bottom line, and seamlessly integrating these solutions into our clients' business. We are a privately-held company with over 60 years of experience providing unrivaled customer service to the flexographic printing industry.
