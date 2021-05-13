OLATHE, Kan., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ensite Vascular announces that Andrea Natale, M.D., F.A.C.C, F.H.R.S., F.E.S.C., Executive Medical Director of Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David's Medical Center in Austin, Texas, has accepted an appointment to the company's Medical Advisory Board (MAB).
Dr. Natale is a world-recognized leader in the field of electrophysiology and known as a dedicated clinician, academician and researcher. He has authored more than 600 publications related to the treatment of arrhythmia. Dr. Natale has been an invited speaker at hundreds of symposia and conferences around the world and has served on multiple editorial boards. He is editor-in-chief of the Journal of Interventional Cardiac Electrophysiology and the first editor-in-chief of the Journal of Atrial Fibrillation, which he founded. In addition to joining Ensite Vascular's Medical Advisory Board, Dr. Natale was recently appointed Chief of the Medical Advisory and Research Board of Ninety One, Inc.
Dr. Natale pioneered a circumferential ultrasound vein ablation system to correct atrial fibrillation and performed the procedure on the world's first five patients. He also developed some of the current catheter-based cures for atrial fibrillation and holds a patent for a device to treat atrial fibrillation. He was the first electrophysiologist in the nation to perform percutaneous epicardial radiofrequency ablation, a treatment for people who fail conventional ablation.
"Ensite Vascular's SiteSeal VCD is the only closure device capable of closing multiple sheaths within a single vessel, leaving nothing behind, while performing electrophysiology procedures (EP). Our MAB's guidance will be invaluable as we move forward in EP, having successfully completed animal trials, as EP procedures are a particularly high-growth area. If SiteSeal performs as well in EP as it does in other endovascular techniques, EP procedures could be performed on an outpatient basis with reliable closure," says Dr. Rex Teeslink, Ensite Vascular Medical Director. "Dr. Natale has agreed to do a comparison study between SiteSeal VCD and the closure device he has been using. The comparison will include safety, efficacy, complications, patient discomfort and cost. He plans to present this data at an E.P. conference when completed."
"Ensite Vascular is honored to have the experience, intellect, compassion and forward-thinking that Dr. Natale brings to our Medical Advisory Board." says Dr. Teeslink.
About Ensite Vascular
Ensite Vascular was founded to improve vascular closure outcomes for physicians and the increasing number of patients requiring endovascular procedures, both arterial and venous. The stand-alone feature of the SiteSeal VCD is that it leaves nothing behind within the vessel, vessel wall, or surrounding soft tissues. Visit http://www.ensitevascular.com for more information.
Media Contact
Tom Reidy, Ensite Vascular, 816-260-8476, Treidy@ensitevascular.com
SOURCE Ensite Vascular