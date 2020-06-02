HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KJT Group is pleased to welcome Andrea Stoltz as Vice President of Research. Andrea comes to KJT Group with over 20 years of custom primary quantitative and qualitative global healthcare market research experience. In addition to her client-facing roles, she has played a critical role in strategic growth for other organizations.
Prior to joining KJT Group, Andrea was VP, Strategic Market Research at Double Helix Discovery for 10 years, where she was responsible for all phases of study management, exclusively focusing on healthcare. Her healthcare experience spans a wide variety of therapeutic areas, including opioid addiction, blood disorders (hemophilia, vWD), rare conditions (HAE, AMR), pain management, and women's health. Most recently, she was the Director of Custom Research at LHK Partners Inc. Andrea has a BA in Business Administration and Psychology with a Marketing concentration, from Muhlenberg College, as well as an MS in Human Resource Development from Villanova University.
"From our first conversation it was clear that Andrea had an exceptional background to complement our healthcare expertise and would be an excellent match for our clients' therapeutic areas. Paramount to her skills and expertise was her personality and I could immediately feel her alignment with our core values. We are thrilled to have Andrea join KJT Group as our newest employee-owner," said Michaela Gascon, MBA, President/Chief Operating Officer at KJT Group.
About KJT Group: KJT Group (http://www.kjtgroup.com) is an evidence-based consulting firm. Through co-creative partnerships with our life sciences clients, we capture actionable insights that enhance strategic and tactical decision-making. Founded in 2007, KJT Group employs nearly 50 full-time staff across the United States. KJT Group is a member of Intellus Worldwide, the European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association (EphMRA), and the British Healthcare Business Intelligence Association (BHBIA).
