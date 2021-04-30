JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Future Home Loans is eager and excited to announce Andrew Fulton as our President of Sales.
Andrew brings decades of experience in mortgage industry excellence, team expansion, and sales development. As the President of Sales for Future Home Loans, Andrew will lead Future to new heights across the south east. In this role, he intends to draw from his extensive banking and finance background by expanding Future Home Loans sales, recruitment, and expansion.
Andrew describes himself as "purposeful, competitive, and magnanimous". He's found major value in independent and collaborative work efforts and amplifying the talents of others. Andrew believes a winning team is built on retaining high performing talent and developing smart, eager new members. He is an advocate for inclusive and dynamic work cultures and has executed strategies to bring more veterans and minorities into our mortgage industry.
Although Andrew is new to Future Home Loans, he is no stranger to founding members Robert Lynn, Nick and Mary Walker, and many other members of our team. Andrew's experience includes 24 years of Mortgage and Financial Sales Leadership with Merrill Lynch, PHH Mortgage, Bank of America and Wells Fargo. In our past professional experience together, we knew Andrew would be a game-changing asset for continued success and growth in coming years for Future Home Loans. During our time together at Bank of America, he retained 98% of the company's top tier loan officers originating $7.8 billion in new loans annually while generating $145 million in revenue.
Throughout his 24-year career, Andrew developed more than 100 professional leaders and 1,000 Loan Officers. He has mentored leaders and taught successful coaching strategies and business cultures that prioritize expertise, accountability, high expectations and client experience. In his most recent role, Andrew served as Vice President Site Leader, Home Loans Consumer Direct Sales with Wells Fargo. In this role, he tripled the size of an already large sales team and developed an inclusive culture recognized and awarded within the organization. He worked as a leading mentor to other leaders, developing new risk oversight and team developmental programs.
Andrew is an advocate of all the major Future Home Loan principles including giving back and serving the community. He is a believer in financial education for everyone, and strongly supports local schools, colleges, and underserved communities deserve the educational resources they need to succeed and achieve financial stability. He is locally active in advocating for the LGBTQ+ community, and consistently provides support for local efforts to create a safe space and learning environment for LGBTQ+ people. He not only finds passion for LGBTQ+ rights, but also dedicates his time to being a leading supporter of Habitat for Humanity, Jacksonville and Charlotte Humane Societies, and is a member of the Appalachian Trail Conservatory and assists with driving volunteer efforts for local food banks and protective women's shelters. Andrew was a Jacksonville, FL local for 20 years, and currently resides in North Carolina, where his wife, Diane, of 20 years and 2 daughters, Ella and Olivia. He is a family man, and believes his daughters are his purpose. Andrew is an avid outdoorsman. When he is not working, you can find Andrew hiking and camping with his family. When he's not with family, he is slowly chipping away at sections of the Appalachian Trail!
As leadership continues to expand and grow the Future Home Loans standard, Andrew stands in alliance with the Future Home Loans founding beliefs of world-class customer service and customer-first driven processes. Our team has no doubt he will launch Future Home Loans into new heights with dedication to the client and community.
Future Home Loans was founded in sunny Jacksonville Beach, Florida in 2017. Since then, they have expanded their horizons to the Space Coast, venturing into new waters via their Melbourne, Florida branch. Prior to starting Future Home Loans, their founders were top producers within the realm of corporate finance and found themselves eager to bring mortgages to a new level: a brokerage of fellow hard-working and customer-centric loan officers. They are locally veteran-owned and operated and continue to set their goals high in the way of expansion and growth. They believe everyone's "future is bright".
