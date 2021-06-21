HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andrew M. Haas serves as Vice President of Sales for FirstService Residential's South region. As a key member of the region's leadership team, he manages and sets strategic direction for the business development team and collaborates with the marketing team to support the region's overall growth goals.
Prior to joining FirstService Residential, Haas spent 21 years at Marriott International, where he held leadership roles in sales, marketing, and revenue management. In his most recent role with Marriott, Haas led business development strategy and programs for 65 North American franchise management companies and over 300 full-service hotels. Throughout his career, Haas has developed a variety of innovative hospitality programs to drive revenue growth.
Haas earned a bachelor's degree in hospitality management from the Johnson & Wales University and a certificate in Hotel Real Estate Investments & Asset Management from Cornell University.
Haas, a native New Yorker, and long-time resident of South Florida, resides in Parkland with his wife and two daughters, and supports a variety of causes including the YMCA of South Florida, SOS Parkland, and Orange Ribbons for Jamie.
