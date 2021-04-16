Andy’s Frozen Custard, Richard Childress Racing and Texas Motor Speedway Announce Multi-Year Partnership (From left to right) Andy Kuntz, CEO & owner of Andy’s frozen Custard; Dana Kuntz, owner of Andy’s Frozen Custard; Carol Kuntz, founder of Andy’s Frozen Custard; and Austin Dillon, two-time NASCAR champion, Daytona 500 Champion, Fall 2020 Texas Motor Speedway NASCAR Cup Series race winner and driver of the No. 3 Chevy