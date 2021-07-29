DALLAS, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anew Era TMS & Psychiatry, known for their locations all over Southern California, offers the highest level of psychiatric expertise available, and the new revolutionary treatment, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), opens a new location in Dallas, Texas.
Anew Era TMS & Psychiatry offers patients their very best chance for successful depressive symptomatic relief through the latest, most advanced, FDA cleared, non-medicinal treatment solution. Proven safe and effective with over 1 million treatments in the US, Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) offers patients a new beginning with a safe, non-invasive treatment that uses magnetic fields directed right to the mood center of the brain.
Breanna Splain, Managing Partner and Chief Strategic Officer at Anew Era TMS & Psychiatry, began as one of the first employees of Anew Era TMS & Psychiatry. She shares a passion with her mom, Founder, and CEO, Suzanne Jessee, "to be a part of the solution to the Mental Health Crisis we are experiencing in the United States."
She goes on to say, "In the 3 1/2 years since our inception, we have been able to contribute to the expansion of Mental Health Services in Southern California and Austin, Texas, and we are now thrilled to be able to offer our services in Dallas, Texas!"
With their intentions set on having a lasting impact in Dallas by providing timely, affordable, and expert Mental Health Care, Breanna says, "We hope people that are struggling with mental health issues will give themselves the gift of having a full 40-minute psychiatric evaluation by one of our skilled licensed psychiatric providers, and while in our office, we invite you to a free consultation and hands-on experience with our TMS treatment device."
During a TMS Treatment, the electromagnetic currents stimulate nerve cells, activating regions of the brain that have become less active. In only 4-6 weeks, TMS can help rebalance brain chemistry and improve overall mood, concentration, energy levels, sleep quality, and even allow patients to see colors brighter!
If you are suffering from depression, anxiety or want to know if you are a candidate for TMS Therapy, visit our website and take our short assessments to determine if seeking treatment may be right for you.
The Dallas location is located at 17480 N Dallas Pkwy Suite 101 and is now open and accepting patients! Most insurances accepted. Call now and book an appointment in as little as three days! (888) 503-1549.
