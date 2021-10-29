CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ANGEL JACKETS, the worldwide leader in the development and distribution of high-end leather outerwear items for men and women is proud to announce that it has acquired Blingsoul, Inc.
The announcement came on October 25, 2021 with a focus to create a sound reputation and awareness that will complement the existing portfolio of the brand. The same team at Angel Jackets will head BlingSoul while the product line will remain the same and provide an even better experience.
BlingSoul is an apparel company that makes different styles of leather jackets along with other fashionable clothing and accessories. The quality is exquisite, and color choices are marvelous, enough to help you embrace style and confidence.
This acquisition is aimed at building a solid position for both brands around the world. CEO of Angel Jackets said this would enhance credibility for BlingSoul and the future looks really promising. Also added, the brand is very excited to help grow the acquired company while giving consumers more access.
Overall, the acquisition took place under the terms of agreement which is not disclosed publicly. This press release is about an acquisition of a partnership between two companies; it is for information purposes only.
