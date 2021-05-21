WASHINGTON, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Angela DeLeon has been named as the Chief Human Resources Officer for The Chronicle of Higher Education. As The Chronicle's second CHRO, DeLeon will report directly to President Michael Riley and will be responsible for leading human resources strategy for both The Chronicle of Higher Education and The Chronicle of Philanthropy. DeLeon will succeed longtime veteran Lisa Birchard, who recently retired after a 41-year career at The Chronicle.
"Angela brings an impressive track record of success in human resources across multiple companies," said Michael G. Riley, who is also editor in chief of The Chronicle of Higher Education Inc., the media company that owns The Chronicle. "More importantly, though, she brings a high degree of emotional intelligence and empathy, a deep appreciation for our brands and our journalism, and an approach that focuses smartly on the people who enable us to fulfill our essential mission."
DeLeon was previously vice president of global human resources for WorldAware Inc., a global operational risk management company, where she led the global human resources team and helped attract top-notch technologists and intelligence analysts in a highly competitive market while dramatically improving recruitment and retention. DeLeon has a proven track record of establishing, transforming, and steering HR organizations that foster high-performing teams, and a culture of transparency driving employee engagement and delivering business results.
"I am excited to have this opportunity to be part of The Chronicle at this unprecedented time," said DeLeon. "I look forward to playing an instrumental role in the enhancement of our people strategies in support of our ongoing transformation."
DeLeon holds degrees in business management and management studies from the University of Hull. DeLeon is also a mentor at Pacific Community Venture where she empowers small businesses for success. She also advises nonprofits on smart human resources strategies through Catchafire, an organization that matches experts with nonprofits that need their help.
Media Contact
Nick Findlay, The Chronicle of Higher Education Inc., +1 (202) 251-6463, nick.findlay@chronicle.com
SOURCE The Chronicle of Higher Education Inc.