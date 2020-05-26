NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a global business advisory and expert services firm, today announced that it has acquired UnitedLex's Managed Detection and Response (MDR) business. The business is an established managed cybersecurity services operation with experience delivering 24/7, real-time threat detection and response services to organizations of all sizes in a wide array of industries. The acquisition complements and expands Ankura's Cybersecurity and Privacy capabilities and directly extends its existing Cyber Adversary Threat and Compromise Hunting (CATCH) services.
The Ankura MDR business, with its distributed global security operations center model, will add around-the-clock staffing and response capabilities to support the many incident response clients Ankura helps every year in addition to providing clients an expert-driven managed service option. The founders and leaders of the business will transition immediately to Ankura as part of the transaction, adding decades of experience and expertise solving the most complex cybersecurity challenges.
"We are excited to welcome a pioneer in the development of MDR to the Ankura family," said Jessica Block, Senior Managing Director and Data & Technology Business Group Leader. "This addition enables Ankura to deliver enhanced expert cybersecurity support and response services at a time when there is an increased demand for managed services designed to mitigate risk. As the global COVID-19 pandemic has shown us, the volume and velocity of cyber-attacks rise when the economy is disrupted and relationships with trusted, financially secure partners are key to managing risk in today's evolving cybersecurity landscape."
Block continued, "We look forward to integrating our new team of talented professionals and working alongside them as we continue to invest in, and expand, our cybersecurity capabilities on a greater scale."
The Ankura MDR business was founded in 2014 and has become a trusted provider of managed services to companies in a range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, law firms, retail, manufacturing and technology. Managed detection and response is one of the fastest growing sectors of the cybersecurity industry. By combining expert-led, customized threat detection enabled through best-in-class technology, and immediate, active response capabilities, the MDR service can suppress threats before they have an impact on an organization.
"I look forward to working with my new colleagues as we further enhance our capabilities," said Jason Straight, Senior Managing Director and leader of Ankura's Managed Data Protection Services group. "Whether a client's biggest concern is the unrelenting wave of global ransomware attacks, state-sponsored espionage or careless users, MDR is the most effective way for an organization to dramatically improve its ability to quickly detect a threat and react to control incident impact. The Ankura MDR service will become an extension of our clients' internal programs and integrate seamlessly with their existing technology and security stack, allowing them to get the most out of their security investments."
With the closing of the acquisition, the MDR team will integrate into Ankura, including Managing Director, Kevin Noble, and Senior Directors, Pete Nelson and Sam Barlow, as well as global security operations center teams.
To learn more about Ankura's new MDR offering, please visit: https://ankura.com/solutions/managed-detection-and-response-mdr/.
