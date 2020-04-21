NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a global leading business advisory and expert services firm, is proud to announce that Chief Executive Officer Kevin Lavin has been selected as a 2019 Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy. The prestigious honor is awarded annually to leading bankruptcy and restructuring professionals who have demonstrated exceptional contributions to the field.
The American College of Bankruptcy is an honorary association of bankruptcy and insolvency experts and plays an important role in sustaining the highest levels of professionalism in the field. Criteria for selection as a Fellow includes a rigorous standard of excellence, integrity and leadership in the bankruptcy and insolvency practice, community service and a dedication to enhancing knowledge and understanding of the field.
President of Ankura, Philip Daddona, said, "Kevin's induction is well-deserved recognition of his dedication to professionalism and excellence. As a recognized leader in the consulting industry, Kevin brings decades of expertise developing solutions in complex turnarounds and restructurings for companies and municipalities around the globe. His demonstrated perseverance and integrity, and personal commitment to culture are foundational to what Ankura is and aspires to be. This honor is wonderful public recognition of Kevin's professional accomplishments and a reflection of his character."
Mr. Lavin, a founder of Ankura, has been integral in developing Ankura's strategy and culture as a differentiated professional services firm. He was named Chief Executive Officer of Ankura earlier this year to lead the firm in its next stage of growth. Today, Ankura has over 1,500 employees in more than 30 offices worldwide. The firm delivers sophisticated solutions to a global clientele that are facing unexpected and complex challenges. Ankura's talented personnel have expertise in strategy and performance, turnaround and restructuring, data & technology, risk, forensics and compliance, litigation and arbitration, and construction disputes.
"I am humbled to be among this year's inductees to The American College of Bankruptcy," said Mr. Lavin. "I accept this recognition as further proof of the impact that our firm is making on the markets we choose to serve. At Ankura, I am particularly grateful to all of our people with whom I am proud to continue to build a different kind of business advisory services firm."
