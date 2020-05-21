WARWICK, R.I., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jewelers Board of Trade, a not-for-profit organization that is a leader in credit reporting and collections services, is proud to announce that Ann Arnold, CSO of Buyers International Group, was appointed Chairman of the Board at the Company's Board Meeting on April 30.
Ann has volunteered with JBT for close to 12 years, has served on the board as vice chairman, and now brings her expertise and vast experience to the role of chairman. Ann succeeds Mike Kaplan, president at Rocket Jewelry Box, whose well-served term as chairman has ended.
"I am thrilled to serve at the helm of this board. JBT is uniquely qualified to help companies from all aspects of the jewelry industry to better understand their customers and suppliers," says Ann Arnold. "It is an honor to work alongside some of the brightest and most devoted individuals in the industry."
"It is critical to our growth that we continuously execute on the right strategies," says JBT's President, Erich Jacobs. "Ann brings a wealth of nonprofit and for-profit success and strategic vision to our organization, which will be critical in our ability to scale and meet the growing demand for industry transparency."
Ann's career includes serving in governing roles as chairman and treasurer of the Manufacturing Jewelers & Suppliers of America; treasurer of the NY 24K Club; president of the Women's Jewelry Association Foundation; president, treasurer and Finance and Investment Committee member of the Women's Jewelry Association.
JBT also welcomes two new board members for a two-year term:
Ms. Teresa Frye, Owner & President, Techform Advanced Casting Tech., L.L.C, Portland, OR. Ms. Frye has published technical papers and articles for the Platinum Metals Review, The Santa Fe Symposium, The Jewelry Technology Forum, MJSA Journal, and JCK Magazine, among others. In 2008, she founded the Portland Jewelry Symposium.
Mr. Andrew Rickard, Vice President Operations, Rochester Diamonds and Gold, Inc., Rochester, NY. Mr. Rickard is also a national trainer and speaker in the jewelry industry having spoken at IJO, RJO, AGS Conclaves and InStore Shows.
Jeffery Corey of H. E. Murdock Company Inc. was appointed to the Executive Committee.
Additionally, re-elected to the Board for a period of two years are:
Ann S. Arnold, Buyers International Group (BIG), Napa, CA
Ira Bergman, The Gordon Company, Inc., Pompano Beach, FL
Edward N. DeCristofaro, LDC, Inc., E. Providence, RI
Keven Peck, Color Merchants, Inc., New York, NY
Nilesh Sheth, Forever Collections, Inc., Los Angeles, CA
Additionally, elected to the Advisory Board for a period of two years are:
Richard Weisenfeld, E. Greenwich, RI
Todd Wolleman, Leo Wolleman, Inc., Mount Vernon, NY
Additionally, re-elected to the Advisory Board for a period of two years is:
Phyllis Bergman, Mercury Ring (Div. of Kiran Jewels USA), New York, NY
The following Board members continue to serve their existing terms:
Matthijs Braakman, Retail Management Publishing, Inc., Montclair, NJ
Tim Coggins, Bank Rhode Island, Providence, RI
Jeffery Corey, H. E. Murdock Company Inc., Waterville, ME
Brian D. Fleming, Carla Corporation, E. Providence, RI
Michael L. Kaplan, Rocket Jewelry Box, Inc., Elmsford, NY
Richard Katz, Richline Group, Inc., New York, NY
Michael Pelto, Jewelers Mutual Insurance Company, Neenah, WI
Pinny Rubin, Quality Gold Inc., Fairfield, OH
The Jewelers Board of Trade®
The Jewelers Board of Trade® is a not-for-profit, member-owned association with over 136 years experience delivering commercial credit information, collections, marketing services, and unbiased data and statistics on thousands of retail, wholesale and manufacturing jewelers.
