ATLANTA, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco (NYSE: IVZ), one of the world's leading asset managers, today announced that it has named Anna Paglia as Head of ETFs and Indexed Strategies, effective June 15, 2020.
Ms. Paglia will report to Andrew Schlossberg, Senior Managing Director and Head of the Americas. She will remain based in our Downers Grove location.
"Anna has been instrumental in building the global scale and breadth of our ETF business, and we are fortunate to have someone with her experience to take our business forward," said Mr. Schlossberg. "I look forward to partnering with her and our global team to explore new opportunities for the continued growth and success of our ETFs and Indexed Strategies business. As always, we remain committed to providing clients the highest level of insight and support, and we look forward to continuing to provide innovative solutions for clients in our growing business."
Ms. Paglia has served as Head of Legal for Invesco's US ETF/UIT business for nearly a decade. She has more than 20 years' experience in the ETF ecosystem and has been at the forefront of ETF innovation in both the US and Europe.
Recently, Invesco QQQ, which tracks the innovative companies included in the Nasdaq-100 Index, reached $100 billion in assets under management (AUM)1. Invesco QQQ offers investors access to global growth companies, excluding the securities of financial companies, and is the 5th-largest ETF listed the US2.
For more information about Invesco's ETF offerings, please visit: https://www.invesco.com/us/financial-products/etfs/performance
For more information about the Invesco QQQ, please visit the dedicated website: https://www.invesco.com/us/qqq-etf/
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed US$1.1 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of April 30, 2020. For more information, visit invesco.com.
1 Invesco QQQ AUM US$100 billion at market close on May 7, 2020
2 Based on Assets Under Management from Bloomberg L.P. as of May 7, 2020
