ALLEN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced loyalty management solutions and experiential customer retention software, today announced a partnership with commercetools, one of the world's leading ecommerce experience platforms built on modern MACH (Microservices: API-first, Cloud-native and Headless) principles, to enable enterprises to deliver personalized, omnichannel customer experiences at scale—increasing customer lifetime value, improving retention, and building emotional customer bonds that last.
The acceleration of digital transformation has led to fierce competition, challenging enterprises to stand out and retain customers. Enterprises are also struggling to find better ways to collect customer data, acquire new customers, and deliver a personalized omnichannel customer experience. Loyalty is now a business-critical growth strategy that can help enterprises address these challenges, including creating unique one-to-one interactions across every touchpoint. Adweek reports that personalization can reduce acquisition costs by as much as 50 percent, lift revenue up to 15 percent, and increase marketing spend efficiency as much as 30 percent.
Annex Cloud's Loyalty Experience Platform™, combined with the commercetools Digital Commerce Platform, enables brands to go to market faster, innovate and pivot more easily. The integration enables brands to individualize interactions across the buyer's journey, engage customers across preferred channels, add meaningful value between transactions, and reward their best customers. Elevating customer relationships through timely, relevant communications creates emotional bonds that drive repeat sales and reduce churn.
Both platforms are built for global, offer maximum flexibility and have significant native capabilities. Annex Cloud's integration with the commercetools ecommerce experience platform includes the ability to display and leverage loyalty data across the buyer's journey—including on product, category, and confirmation pages. It also enables brands to send the right messaging, promotions, and offers throughout the buying process.
"The digital transformation has given global organizations a unique opportunity to move beyond transaction-based marketing and move to a data-led strategy, enabling them to create relevant one-to-one experiences that deliver real value and strengthen customer relationships," said Al Lalani, Co-Founder and CEO, Annex Cloud. "Together with commercetools, we're enabled a mutual value exchange that demonstrates to customers that the brand is using their data to improve their experience, while helping the brand stand out, protect margins, and accelerate growth. We are excited to be partnering with commercetools."
"Agility through digital commerce, adding value beyond transactions across the customer lifecycle, and being able to identify, engage, and reward your best customers is critical for global organizations to stay competitive," said Ivo Bronsveld, Head of Integrations at commercetools. "With commercetools and Annex Cloud, organizations can elevate their end-to-end customer experience and improve margins by creating customer experiences that are based on their unique needs, interests, and preferences—on the channels they prefer."
Loyalty Experience Platform—An Enterprise Customer Retention Solution that Accelerates Growth
Annex Cloud's Loyalty Experience Platform is the only full-suite loyalty solution that allows organizations to buy just what they need, meaning they can start with a simple value exchange and collect first-party data, then add on more sophisticated omnichannel reward and program types as they grow.
- Modularity: The widest range of engagement modules to build attitudinal, emotional, and empathic connections. Extensible platform allows flexibility and a nimble delivery environment to meet ever changing needs.
- Comprehensive Engagement Suite: Brands can capture, recognize, and reward all customer actions with referrals, gamification, UGC/survey, influencer management, and contests.
- 100+ pre-built integrations: Pre-built integrations with more than 100 market-leading technologies strategically architected to accelerate the delivery of loyalty management programs and meaningful customer experiences. Learn more.
About Annex Cloud
For more than 10 years, Annex Cloud has been the worldwide leader in technology and service solutions that transform customer loyalty experiences for organizations, extending valued customer engagements, ultimately making beloved brands. Powered by the comprehensive and scalable Loyalty Experience Platform™ solution suite, Annex Cloud customers capture and use zero- and first-party data to seamlessly deliver hyper-personalized experiences across the entire customer journey—from awareness, purchase, and retention to loyalty and advocacy. Supporting its global enterprise clients, Annex Cloud has offices in the US, Germany, and India. The company is recognized by industry respected organizations and integrates with more than 100 market-leading technologies. Discover more at http://www.annexcloud.com.
About commercetools
commercetools is a next-generation software company that offers a true cloud-native, headless commerce platform that provides the building blocks for the new digital commerce age. The company's leading-edge API approach helps retailers create brand value by empowering commerce teams to design unique and engaging digital commerce experiences everywhere—today and in the future. Visit commercetools.com to learn more.
