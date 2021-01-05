SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WPG Americas Inc. (WPGA) a subsidiary of WPG Holdings, the largest global electronic components distributor, is pleased to announce that Chris Miller has been promoted to President, WPG Americas.
Chris joined WPGA in July 2016 as the VP of Lighting and Power. In this role, he focused on supplier and growth strategy for Lighting and Power BU. In 2017, Chris set up the Innovation Technical Center which developed the engineering strategy for sales team and supplier support. In 2019, he became the VP of Sales and with that came the added responsibility of all the Business Units (Embedded, IoT, Memory and general sales) as well as the ITC. During this time, Chris has been instrumental in WPGA's growth and strategy.
Chris will continue to report to Rich Davis and IJ Hsu, CEO, Global Business Group. Rich Davis will continue to oversee WPGA as well as the Logistics Services - Supply Chain team and work on WPGA's Global Logistics initiative for WPG Holdings.
"With over 32 years of industry experience, I know Chris is the right person for this role and will take WPG Americas to new heights of sales excellence." said Rich Davis, President of WPGA. "Please join me on congratulating Chris on his new role."
About WPG Americas Inc.
Headquartered in San Jose, CA, WPG Americas Inc. is a member of WPG Holdings, a $17.07B worldwide distributor of semiconductors, passive, electro-mechanical and display products. Founded in November 2007, WPGA is a franchised partner for leading technology suppliers. As a member of WPG Holdings, WPGA is uniquely positioned to offer total solutions to its diverse customer base. WPGA continues to introduce new leading-edge technologies, quality service and design-in focus through its superior engineering programs. For more information, visit www.wpgamericas.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.