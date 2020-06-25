SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BAM, a bi-coastal marketing and communications agency, today announced its rebrand from BAM Communications to reflect the agency's expansive suite of marketing, data insights, PR, and media relations services. The company's headquarters will remain in San Diego, CA and New York City, NY with additional remote locations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C., Boston, and Miami.
"Our mission is to move stories forward. I'm proud to say that over the last 12 years, we've done exactly that for venture-backed technology startups as well as large brands," said Beck Bamberger, BAM's Founder and CEO. "The rebrand to BAM is a nod to our evolution beyond our PR and media relations foundation. Our team is made up of former CMOs, marketing scientists, and PR gurus — BAM captures that identity."
Named as Adweek's 60th fastest growing agency, BAM has worked with over 120 startups, unicorns, and public companies over the last 12 years. Through their extensive network of 500+ venture capitalist partners, the BAM team has helped their startup clients raise $1.5B+ in funding. Unlike other agencies only offering traditional retainer engagements, BAM provides a level of flexibility that is welcomed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to retainers, BAM launched BAMx in late 2019, its acceleration model enabling startups and VCs to engage in 30-120 day short-term, modular PR and marketing projects. In early 2020, the company launched their BAMflex model, where clients receive set hours per month based on budget to "flex" as needed to fulfill their marketing needs.
BAM's past and current client roster includes companies such as Leesa Mattress, Cut.com, Freshly, Fujitsu, Upstart, and Thomvest Ventures.
About BAM
BAM is a full-service marketing and communications agency that believes stories move the world. We move stories forward for technology-driven brands that challenge, change, and create entire industries. Founded in 2008, BAM has headquarters in San Diego and New York City with remote locations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C., Boston, and Miami.
Stories move the world. We move stories forward.
