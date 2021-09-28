CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Home Health Care News (HHCN), an Aging Media publication, is pleased to announce the launch of the Home Care Conference, a live event where industry leaders explore the top trends and challenges in home-based care.
Attendees will be immersed in a series of deep panel discussions around staffing, technology, sales, marketing and the business impact of COVID-19, among other pressing topics shaping the state of in-home care and its future.
The Home Care Conference provides an engaging atmosphere where like-minded professionals can connect, united by a common goal of driving home care forward. Attendees will be able to network with home care senior and regional executives, investors, and other professionals in home-based care. Virtual tickets are available for those who are unable to attend in person.
The conference will take place on December 9, 2021, at Convene, 16 W. Adams, Chicago, Illinois 60603. It will run from 8 am to 4 pm, providing attendees with a full day of networking, learning and discussion. The Home Care Conference will kick the day off with group presentations and networking opportunities, followed by afternoon breakout sessions and panel discussions.
"The fast-rising demand for care at home has created as many challenges for providers as it has opportunities," said Aging Media Co-Founder George Yedinak. "The Home Care Conference helps home care professionals navigate this rapid industry growth by exploring the key trends behind it."
Joined by experts from a wide range of disciplines, the Home Care Conference will offer a full spectrum of perspectives and outlooks on the growing home care industry.
To reserve your spot for this year's Home Care Conference, please visit https://homehealthcarenews.com/event/home-care-conference/
The Home Care Conference presents a variety of opportunities for tabletop exhibitions, private meeting rooms and experiential marketing.
For HHCN Home Care Conference sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://homehealthcarenews.com/events/sponsor-sign-up/.
