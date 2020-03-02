ALLEN, Texas, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu Company announces the appointment of Robert Johnson as Vice President and General Manager for Anritsu Americas Sales Company (AASC). In his new position, Johnson will oversee all AASC operations and position the company as the preeminent test and measurement innovator serving the 5G ecosystem, as well as IoT, cellular, military/aerospace, and public safety.
Prior to being named Vice President and General Manager, Johnson served as Assistant General Manager for AASC. He will use his 25+ years of experience in mobile technology, operations, sales management, and marketing to lead Anritsu into a new era in which emerging communication technologies will be integrated into a variety of industries, including augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR), transportation, energy and utilities, public safety, industrial, as well as conventional telecommunications.
As Vice President and General Manager, Johnson will be responsible for direct management of all sales, marketing, business operations, and technical field support operations. Under his guidance, AASC will implement successful market and support product strategies in North and South America. He will also work directly with key customers to ensure they have the total test solutions necessary for their specific requirements and applications.
Johnson has held numerous sales, marketing and operations positions throughout his career. Prior to joining Anritsu, he served as a director for Cetecom. He earned a BSEE from Purdue University. Johnson also earned a Master's Degree in Business from Indiana Wesleyan University, as well as from Columbia Business School.
