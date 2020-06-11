FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSER, a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to public service in the fields of national security, homeland security, and public safety, announces the appointment of Susan Herlick as Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. In this role, Ms. Herlick will lead ANSER's legal, compliance, and governance functions. Ms. Herlick succeeds MG Daniel V. Wright, USA (Ret.) who retired from ANSER in April after ten years with the company.
Ms. Herlick is an experienced corporate legal and business executive who most recently served as Vice President, General Counsel and Risk Management for the North American operations of Keolis SA, a French global leader in operating public transportation systems. Ms. Herlick previously served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Orbital Sciences Corporation, a publicly traded aerospace and defense government contractor. Earlier in her career she was a lawyer in the Washington, DC offices of Hogan Lovells.
Ms. Herlick received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics from Carleton College in Minnesota, and her Juris Doctor Degree with high honors from George Washington University National Law Center in Washington, DC.
"Susan's extensive experience and expertise in diverse legal, compliance, and governance matters is impressive," said Steve Hopkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of ANSER. "We are delighted to welcome her to the ANSER leadership team."
About Analytic Services Inc. (ANSER)
ANSER was founded in 1958 as a public service research institute organized as a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to informing decisions that shape the nation's future. We provide program management and objective studies and analyses to the national security, homeland security, and public policy communities. ANSER also builds and leads technology development collaborations through its subsidiary, Advanced Technology International (ATI), specializing in organizing and managing research and development consortia on behalf of the federal government. ANSER's headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia and has offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado and Belcamp, Maryland.
For more information visit: www.anser.org.
