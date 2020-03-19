NEW YORK, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is pleased to announce the call for nominations for its 2020 Leadership and Service Awards. ANSI will present the awards on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at The Fairmont Washington, Washington, DC, during World Standards Week 2020.
Nominations for all awards are due by May 1, 2020 (5 p.m. Eastern). ANSI's Leadership and Service Awards honor individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to voluntary consensus standards development, conformity assessment activities, and workforce development, and whose contributions have consistently demonstrated a commitment to their industry, the nation, and the enhancement of the global standardization system.
Of note, the Workforce Development and Innovation Award, established in 2019, has been expanded to recognize either an accredited credentialing body, or an individual associated with an accredited certification body, that has significantly impacted workforce development in the United States. The recipient organization or individual will be chosen based on the following criteria: providing a credentialing solution to prepare workers/learners for skilled and professional jobs; fostering partnerships and collaborations with government, industry, and employers to develop the skilled workforce they need for business growth and competitiveness; developing innovative practices to improve the quality of the credentialing program, and fostering innovation that builds economic value and addresses the skills gap in the United States.
The following is the full list of ANSI Leadership and Service Awards; criteria and submission information for relevant nominations are available at www.ansi.org/awards:
- Astin-Polk International Standards Medal
- Chairman's Award
- Edward Lohse Information Technology Medal
- Finegan Standards Medal
- George S. Wham Leadership Medal
- Gerald H. Ritterbusch Conformity Assessment Medal
- Howard Coonley Medal
- Maureen Breitenberg Conformity Assessment Research Medal
- Meritorious Service Award
- Next Generation Award
- President's Award for Journalism
- Thomson Electrotechnology Medal
- Workforce Development and Innovation Award
Eligibility and Selection
Representatives of industry, government, academia, consumer organizations, and the U.S. voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment community, with the exception of current officers of the Institute's Board of Directors, are considered eligible for an award.
Recipients will be chosen by the ANSI Awards Committee comprised of the officers of the ANSI Board of Directors.
As part of the nomination, letters of support from members of the standardization community attesting to the nominee's outstanding achievements and appropriateness for receipt of the award are strongly encouraged. Nominations can be submitted via this link. Awardees are expected to be announced in June 2020.
"ANSI's annual awards program is a tribute to the dedicated professionals who make up the diverse U.S. standardization community," said S. Joe Bhatia, ANSI president and CEO. "We look forward to honoring outstanding contributions that help to strengthen the economy and the workforce, protect the environment, and improve the well-being of people around the world."
About ANSI
The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance U.S. global competitiveness and quality of life by promoting, facilitating, and safeguarding the integrity of the voluntary standards and conformity assessment system. The Institute serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).