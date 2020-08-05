ST. LOUIS, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansira Partners, Inc. ("Ansira"), a global marketing technology and solutions firm, today announced that Matt Neisler has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. He will report to Ansira's Chief Executive Officer Jay Dettling and will oversee global finance, accounting, corporate development, and legal functions.
"It's a pleasure to welcome Matt Neisler to head up Ansira's finance team as CFO," said Dettling. "Matt's experience with driving financial performance, especially in the professional services market, is the ideal fit to support Ansira as our company continues to evolve and grow in the digital marketing space."
Most recently, Matt served as CFO of Trustwave, a leading cybersecurity and managed security services provider with a global customer footprint spanning 96 countries. He drove several major organizational transformation efforts at Trustwave, including a strategic review of the company's product and go-to-market strategies, as well as initiating several cost transformation efforts. Neisler has also previously served as Senior Vice President, Americas CFO at DXC Technology, where he was responsible for all aspects of finance for the region, including deal governance and the application of critical financial controls. During his tenure at Hewlett Packard Enterprises and its predecessors, Neisler held several leadership roles in finance and strategy. He held the role of Vice President, Finance Lead of Divestiture & Integration Management Office where he led the finance team responsible for executing the divestiture of the Enterprise Services business, representing $18B annualized revenue, and integrating into DXC. Earlier in his career, Neisler held leadership roles in corporate strategy consulting with Deloitte and PwC.
"This is an interesting time in the digital marketing space with many emerging trends and opportunities that Ansira is uniquely positioned for on many levels, with its industry-leading solutions, as well as the recent acquisition of Sincro," Neisler said. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to lead the finance team as the company expands its footprint at an accelerated pace, and to working with Jay and the team as we continue to bring new growth to Ansira's global business."
Ansira is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, with deep expertise in the business and financial services sector.
ABOUT ANSIRA
In a world where it's never been harder for brands to capture and keep customers, experience is everything. An independent, global marketing technology and services firm, Ansira believes designing relevant, persuasive experiences for all the right moments is the only way to strengthen relationships, cultivate brand loyalists, and assure profitable growth. That's why Ansira arms brands and their sales partners with solutions to make those experiences possible: strategy, performance marketing, loyalty marketing, martech consulting and integration, channel partner marketing, and local marketing activation. For more information, visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn.
ABOUT ADVENT INTERNATIONAL
Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 350 private equity transactions in 41 countries, and as of March 31, 2020, had $49 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 200 investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. After 35 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit Website: www.adventinternational.com; LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/advent-international
Media Contact: Megan Duran
Megan.Duran@Ansira.com
972-663-1380