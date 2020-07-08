LAUREL, Md., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Antenna Research Associates, Inc (ARA) has finalized its acquisition of SATCOM Technologies from AQYR Technologies, Inc. The newly acquired company will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of ARA and continue to operate as AQYR Technologies, an ARA company. AQYR Technologies, based in Nashua, NH, will continue to operate from its site collaborating with ARA across various sites in US and Europe.
Logen Thiran, President and CEO of ARA, said the transaction will help further build up its SATCOM products offering in support of government, military, and commercial customers worldwide. ARA is excited to launch our new logo for the company while building on its 57 years of strong history as a renowned antenna company. We are on our way to become a Communications Solutions company for our customers worldwide.
"With the addition of AQYR Technologies, our antenna systems portfolio in the SATCOM market is now expanded to include SATCOM terminals, where AQYR brings a unique capability with a single button push and auto acquisition of signal in an optimal ground terminal package for the customers," Thiran added.
ARA, founded in 1963, supplies antenna solutions to the Electronic Warfare, Law Enforcement, Military Communications, Satellite Communications and Radar Markets.
AQYR Technologies, founded in 2013, provides tactical, auto acquire SATCOM terminals for the commercial and military markets.
