WOODLAND PARK, N.J., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced that it has reached an agreement with Evergy, Inc. to exchange frequencies in Evergy's Kansas and Missouri territories, pursuant to the Federal Communications Commission's ("FCC") issuance of the Report and Order entitled "Transitioning the 900 MHz Band to Enable Broadband Deployment".
The agreement provides for the exchange of radio spectrum frequencies in Evergy's service territories, thereby helping to clear the path for broadband licenses to be issued in the future. As stated in Evergy's waiver request filed with the FCC, Evergy intends to "continue deployment of a new digital MOTOTRBO system in early 2020". Evergy is proactively working with Anterix to help ensure that its equipment is operating on frequencies outside of the FCC's designated broadband spectrum to help minimize future costs or delays.
"With the FCC's recent unanimous vote to enable broadband at 900 MHz, Anterix is focused on working with all incumbent licensees in the broadband allocation to facilitate the retuning process, while remaining mindful of the specific needs of incumbents' narrowband operations" said Rob Schwartz, President of Anterix. "Our work with Evergy is another example of the exchange agreements we have completed to date, and we look forward to many more as we pave the way for a 900 MHz broadband future."
"Working with Anterix, we've created a balanced exchange agreement that helps Evergy meet its spectrum needs and further strengthens its operations in its service territory," said, Gary Johnson, Sr. Director, Cyber Security & Infrastructure at Evergy. "The proactive exchange is enabling us to move closer to achieving our channel plan, while helping to prevent further costs and delay for our planned LMR system."
About Anterix
Anterix enables critical infrastructure and enterprise to transform their businesses through the power of private wireless broadband connectivity on 900 MHz spectrum. Its foundational spectrum allows for greater risk mitigation with increased cyber security, resiliency and control. Anterix is the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band, with nationwide coverage throughout the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix has obtained approval by the Federal Communications Commission to modernize and realign the 900 MHz band so it can be used to deploy broadband networks, technologies and solutions. The company's Chairman and CEO co-founded Nextel Communications and have significant experience in telecom operations and innovative spectrum initiatives.
