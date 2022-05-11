AnthemIQ and CompStak have partnered to provide tenant rep brokers with unprecedented access to data. With this new partnership, commercial real estate is finally catching up to the digital revolution, giving brokers and tenants a better experience.
AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AnthemIQ, the leading transaction management software for tenant rep brokers, announced a partnership with CompStak, the nationwide commercial real estate data and analytics platform. With this partnership, tenant reps using AnthemIQ will be able to easily access CompStak data related to listings on the AnthemIQ platform.
CompStak Exchange has timely, analyst-reviewed commercial lease comps, sales comps, and property reports. This data is invaluable to tenant reps when evaluating potential properties. AnthemIQ customers will now find a link to each property's respective comp set directly on the listing in AnthemIQ.
"We're excited to bring on such a quality brand and data partner as CompStak," said Mike Ward, CEO of AnthemIQ. "They fit squarely into the transaction management workflow we've built for tenant rep brokers. As soon as our customers begin negotiating on space, they're looking for comps to support those negotiations. Thanks to this integration with CompStak, these comps are now just a click away."
"At CompStak, we believe that no major real estate decision should be made without critical market context. By linking CompStak comps to AnthemIQ's listings, brokers will have that market context at their fingertips, allowing them to negotiate the best deals for their clients," said Michael Mandel, CEO of CompStak. "We're thrilled to partner with AnthemIQ to improve real estate dealmaking and decision making."
AnthemIQ has streamlined the transaction process by digitizing surveys, tour books, and proposals – ultimately making deals more efficient, collaborative, and rewarding. This partnership further supports this pillar of efficiency, as CompStak's data will empower brokers on the AnthemIQ platform.
About AnthemIQ
AnthemIQ is the CRE industry's first transaction management software that takes tenant rep brokers and their clients from search to signed lease on a seamless digital platform. Built by tenant rep brokers, AnthemIQ offers a collaborative environment to build and review digital surveys, facilitate communication, schedule tours, track proposals, and summarize leases. AnthemIQ helps brokers win more business, save time, and better serve their clients.
About CompStak
CompStak is a market leader in real estate data and analytics, leveraging crowdsourced commercial lease and sale transaction data and property information combined with AI driven analytics. CompStak's 30,000 members provide data covering the entire US, and its paying customers include the world's largest real estate investors and lenders like Wells Fargo, Tishman Speyer, Vornado, AEW, CIM, Moody's and many more.
