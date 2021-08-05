MIAMI, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of Miami's most accomplished facial plastic surgeons and hair restoration experts, Dr. Anthony Bared, M.D., F.A.C.S., will be sharing his knowledge at the August MCS conference on the most effective hair restoration techniques and how cosmetics surgeons can begin to offer these procedures. Dr. Bared's specialty course, Hair Restoration in Aesthetics, will take place on Saturday, August 28, 2021, between 8:15-9:45 AM in the America/Chicago rooms of the conference venue, the Miami Beach Convention Center.
The Miami Cosmetic Surgery (MCS) conference is considered a leading industry event where specialists, renowned researchers, educators, and practitioners convene to share and discuss cutting edge knowledge regarding advancements in cosmetic surgery. Dr. Bared's workshop is part of the overall conference which takes place from August 25-28th.
Dr. Bared works alongside Dr. Jeffrey Epstein at the Foundation for Hair Restoration for Plastic Surgery where he performs surgical and non-invasive procedures for the management of hair loss. At the MCS conference, Dr. Bared will discuss the growing demand for hair loss treatments for men and women of all ages and the effective minimally invasive procedures cosmetic surgeons can incorporate into their practices to address and improve patient outcomes. These include threads for hair restoration, various device-based and energy-based options, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), as well as topical and nutraceutical therapies. Course attendees will gain insights on effectively and efficiently incorporating these services into their aesthetic practices, resulting in new patients and high patient satisfaction.
"With the latest advancements in treatments for hair loss, there are many effective options that practitioners can quickly adopt as options for their current and prospective patients who are suffering from hair loss," said Dr. Bared. "I regularly treat patients with these procedures, depending on the type and extent of hair loss that they are presenting with, and have seen positive results achieved with time and repeated treatments."
He continued, "The extent to which these therapies affect patients suffering from hair loss should not be understated. They can make a marked improvement in patient confidence as well as add significant revenue streams to aesthetic practices."
To learn more about Dr. Bared and the full suite of surgical and non-surgical procedures he performs, visit http://www.facialplasticsurgerymiami.com.
To learn more about the Miami Cosmetic Surgery conference and to register to attend, visit http://www.miamicosmeticsurgery.info/.
About Dr. Anthony Bared
Dr. Anthony Bared, M.D., F.A.C.S., is "Miami's Facial Plastic Surgeon." With training in Otolaryngology at the University of Miami followed by one of only forty spots for a highly competitive fellowship by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Illinois – Chicago, Dr. Bared is a celebrated double board-certified facial plastic surgeon. He has authored numerous scientific articles and given lectures nationwide on various cosmetic specialties. As a talented and compassionate surgeon, Dr. Bared provides rhinoplasty, injectables, hair loss management and more.
