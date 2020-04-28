NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a global business advisory and expert services firm, today announced the appointment of Anthony C. Schnur as Senior Managing Director. Based in Houston, Mr. Schnur enhances Ankura's turnaround and restructuring advisory offerings in the energy sector. With more than 30 years of experience in structured finance and commercial banking, Mr. Schnur has been active in the energy space for more than 20 years. For the past 15 years, he has helped financially distressed oil and gas companies overcome challenges and reconstitute themselves as viable businesses.
"As a trusted advisor to distressed companies with deep energy industry experience, Tony is a welcome addition to the Ankura team," said Philip J. Gund, Senior Managing Director and Turnaround & Restructuring Business Group Leader. "We are continuously fortifying our team with talented professionals who display excellence in their fields and an unmatched dedication to client success."
Gund continued, "Tony's breadth of experience and strategic planning expertise will be instrumental in helping our clients navigate the complexity and uncertainty of today's oil and gas market."
Mr. Schnur has served in a variety of interim leadership roles, including chief executive officer, chief financial officer, and chief restructuring officer, for publicly traded and private equity backed oil and gas companies. His responsibilities in these roles have included leading turnaround and restructuring initiatives, streamlining operations, implementing efficient financial controls, and negotiating with creditors and equity investors. His experience also includes serving as a board director at several public and private exploration and production companies.
"I am impressed by Ankura's culture, the depth of its turnaround and restructuring expertise, and the dedication of its professionals to achieving client success," said Mr. Schnur. "I am incredibly excited to join such a collaborative team and look forward to working with my colleagues to help our clients overcome their operating and financial challenges in a fast-moving and highly challenging market landscape."
Prior to joining Ankura, Mr. Schnur served as the interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Restructuring Officer at Yuma Energy where he was responsible for revising the company's financials, managing debt loads and leading restructuring efforts. Additionally, from 2017 to 2020, Mr. Schnur provided professional services related to corporate strategy, M&A, capital formation and distress and crisis management. Mr. Schnur holds an MBA from Case Western Reserve University's Weatherhead School of Management and a BSBA in Finance from Gannon University. He is a member of ADAM-Houston Energy Network.
About Ankura
Ankura is a global business advisory and expert services firm defined by HOW we solve challenges. Whether a client is facing an immediate business challenge, trying to increase the value of their company or protect against future risks, Ankura designs, develops, and executes tailored solutions by assembling the right combination of expertise. We help clients navigate a wide range of corporate performance and risk management challenges, including those pertaining to compliance, investigations, forensics, technology, turnaround and restructuring, and corporate strategy. We build on this experience with every case, client, and situation, collaborating to create innovative, customized solutions, and strategies designed for today's ever-changing business environment. This gives our clients unparalleled insight and experience across a wide range of economic, governance, and regulatory challenges. At Ankura, we know that collaboration drives results. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.