IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading community management company, announced that vice president of community management Anthony Mazza had been promoted to senior vice president of community management for Orange County.
Mazza brings over 15 years of community management experience to the FirstService Residential California team. As senior vice president, Mazza is responsible for client and associate retention, supervising community managers and assistant community managers, associate training, coordination of new client set-up and ensuring all client service experiences are exceptional.
"The promotion of Anthony Mazza to senior vice president of community management in Orange County demonstrates our commitment to building a unique leadership structure that benefits the residents and associations we serve," said Amy Mathieson, executive vice president of community management. "Anthony continually demonstrates his passion for building high-performing teams, driving for operational excellence, and enhancing resident lifestyles. I'm excited to have Anthony lead our community management team and take our values of providing the highest levels of service to the next level."
Mazza has an educational background in accounting, graphic design and fire science. He is a Certified Community Association Manager (CCAM®), an active member of the Community Association Institute (CAI) and part of the Urban Land Institute Leadership Program.
"I'm thrilled to continue my 12-year career at FirstService Residential as the new senior vice president of community management for Orange County," said Anthony Mazza. "In partnership with my senior management team, I'm looking forward to building on and implementing strategic operational plans to ensure the growth and development of our organization. I'm committed to exceeding client and associate expectations for exceptional community management and service excellence."
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations, condos and strata corporations rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector.
For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com/california.
Michael Puzycki, FirstService Residential, 949-448-6003, michael.puzycki@fsresidential.com
