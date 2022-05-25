Antoine Pecko, a Florida attorney who has successfully won multiple seven-figure settlements for his clients has joined the team at The Law Offices of Anidjar and Levine.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Antoine Pecko has joined the ranks of prestigious Flordia law firm, Anidjar and Levine as the Managing Attorney for their Jacksonville office. As a highly accomplished and widely respected attorney, Antoine Pecko brings a wealth of experience to the table.
His legal career began in 2013 when he served as Assistant State Attorney for the 1st Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office. After proving himself as an indomitable trial attorney, with 25 jury and bench trials under his belt, he was swiftly promoted to the felony division just after his first year.
Mr. Pecko went on to work for Allstate Insurance Company where he excelled when working on personal injury, premises liability, and first-party cases where he learned a lot about how insurance companies handled lawsuits.
During his time at Allstate Insurance Company, Antoine Pecko learned how insurance adjusters and insurance defense attorneys strategize. That kind of specialized knowledge makes him valuable to the team at Anidjar and Levine, a law firm that's known for going to battle against large insurance companies to seek fair compensation for their clients.
Upon joining the legal team at Anidjar and Levine, Mr. Pecko said, "I am honored to be joining Anidjar and Levine. The Firm has the resources to battle against the biggest corporations, and their dedication to clients is superior. I am excited to take my experience as a civil litigator and to expand the Firm's practice in Northeast Florida."
Given Mr. Pecko's experience and passion for helping people, it's clear that he has found a good fit at the law offices of Anidjar and Levine in Jacksonville, Florida.
The Law Offices of Anidjar and Levine Locations:
Anidjar and Levine Jacksonville Personal Injury Law Firm
Anidjar and Levine Fort Lauderdale Personal Injury Law Firm
Anidjar and Levine Tampa Bay Personal Injury Law Firm
Anidjar and Levine Orlando Personal Injury Law Firm
Anidjar and Levine Fort Meyers Personal Injury Law Firm
Anidjar and Levine West Palm Beach Personal Injury Law Firm
About Antoine Pecko:
Antoine Pecko is arguably one of the most talented attorneys in the state of Florida. He is inspired by his wife Chelsea and three beautiful daughters. Mr. Pecko enjoys taking time to enjoy the food, music, and natural splendor of the great state of Florida while taking time off from the courtroom.
