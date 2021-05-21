LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Antonio Patric Buchanan, Co-CEO and Chief Strategic Officer of Antonio & Paris, Inc., a global brand innovation and design studio, has been named to Fast Company's Executive Board, an invitation-only professional organization of leaders who share a commitment to shaping the future of business.
Mr. Buchanan was selected based on his expertise and proven track record in brand, innovation and design. As a member, Antonio joins industry-leading peers from the worlds of corporate leadership, design, media, entertainment, technology, social responsibility, marketing, advertising, social impact, and nonprofit.
Scott Gerber, founder of Fast Company Executive Board, said, "We are pleased to have Antonio as a member of the Fast Company Executive Board. When leaders gather in curated, private settings, they can collaborate and create new business opportunities across a broad range of industries. Antonio brings valuable professional insights and accomplishments to this group through his work with some of the leading global brands ."
"I'm truly excited about being part of the Executive Board. Fast Company has a reputation for being a place where creative and innovative thinkers come together to solve problems of the private and public sector. I'm honored to share my experience in branding, innovation and design. I'm especially looking forward to working with a vast group of talented individuals," said Antonio Patric Buchanan.
About Fast Company Executive Board
Founded in 2021, Fast Company Executive Board is a private, vetted professional organization. Members are business leaders in the worlds of corporate leadership, design, media, entertainment, technology, social responsibility, marketing, advertising, social impact, and nonprofit who have been selected for their expertise, creativity and track record
About Antonio & Paris
Antonio and Paris (A&P), is a global brand innovation and design firm, excels in finding innovative ways for clients to provide exceptional experiences to their customers. Their work includes consumer insight, brand innovation, creative development, mobile and technology solutions for global brands such as AT&T, Mini USA, DIRECTV, ThermoFisher, Tenet Healthcare, Barco/Cinionic, The Franklin Institute, CertaPro Painters, P&G, Wrigley, Brookdale Senior Living and Evolve Biosystems to name a few. For more information about Antonio & Paris, visit them on Facebook, Twitter or antonioandparis.com.
