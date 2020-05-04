CHICAGO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Antony Nettleton, former global leader of assurance, quality and enterprise risk for Grant Thornton International, has joined Sikich and will lead its assurance team.
"As technology drives significant changes in assurance work, those changes present great opportunities for forward-thinking companies," Sikich CEO Chris Geier said. "Antony brings an ambitious, growth-oriented mindset to our business and an enthusiasm for using technology to improve processes and deliver superior client service that mirrors my own. I'm confident he's the right leader to guide our assurance team through this era of change."
Prior to joining Sikich, Nettleton worked in a variety of roles at Grant Thornton for nearly 30 years. He most recently led Grant Thornton's global quality and enterprise risk team. Prior to that, he led its Chicago assurance practice and served on the U.S. firm's partnership board.
"When I got to know the Sikich team, I was impressed with the company's entrepreneurial and innovative culture, as well as its strong leadership," Nettleton said. "Sikich's breadth of capabilities puts it in an enviable position where it is able to address middle-market companies' many business challenges. And its embrace of a wide range of technology will enable our team to offer clients more insight and value during the assurance process."
Nettleton earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Liverpool. He works in Sikich's Naperville office.
Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With more than 1,000 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies and ranks as one of the largest CPA firms in the United States. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments, Sikich clients utilize a broad spectrum of services* and products to help them improve performance and achieve long-term, strategic goals.
