DUBLIN, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE:AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, announced today that the Board of Directors has authorized an 11% increase to its quarterly cash dividend on Aon's outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares.

Consistent with the increase in the dividend, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares, reflecting an 11% increase from $0.46 per share. The dividend is payable May 14, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 3, 2021.

