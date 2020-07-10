AQ37264LOGO

Aon plc (http://www.aon.com) is a leading global provider of risk management, insurance brokerage and reinsurance brokerage, and human resources solutions and outsourcing services. Through its more than 72,000 colleagues worldwide, Aon unites to empower results for clients in over 120 countries via innovative risk and people solutions. For further information on our capabilities and to learn how we empower results for clients, please visit: http://aon.mediaroom.com. (PRNewsFoto/Aon Corporation)

 By Aon plc

DUBLIN, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE:AON), the leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable August 14, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 3, 2020.

About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Aon is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

Follow Aon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aon_plc
Sign up for News Alerts: http://aon.mediaroom.com/index.php?s=58

Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
investor.relations@aon.com
+1 312-381-3310

Media Contact:
Jason Gertzen
mediainquiries@aon.com
+1 312-381-3024

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.