- Aligns Aon United and Willis Towers Watson growth strategies to accelerate innovation from both organizations to benefit clients - Combines diverse colleague experience and shared values to drive distinctive outcomes for clients - Enables delivery of complementary capabilities that unlock new sources of value for all stakeholders - Maintains ongoing commitment to long-term financial goals of mid-single digit or greater organic revenue growth and double-digit free cash flow growth1 - Accretive to Aon adjusted EPS in the first full year of the combination and peak adjusted EPS accretion2 in the high teens after full realization of $800 million of expected pre-tax synergies3 - Free cash flow is expected to breakeven in the second full year of the combination and free cash flow accretion of over 10% after full realization of expected synergies - Willis Towers Watson shareholders will receive 1.08 Aon shares for each Willis Towers Watson share, which represents a 16.2% premium to Willis Towers Watson's closing share price on 6 March 2020 - Pro forma combined equity value of approximately $80 billion4; before anticipated creation of over $10 billion of expected shareholder value from the capitalized value of expected pre-tax synergies and net of expected one-time transaction, retention and integration costs5