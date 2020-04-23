WESTMINSTER, Colo. and NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, a provider of cybersecurity advisory and assessment services, today announced that its acquisition by Funds advised by Apax Partners has been finalized following full regulatory approval. Financial terms were not disclosed.
"We're very pleased with Apax Partners' acquisition of Coalfire and look forward to driving our growth through new technology investments, strategic acquisitions, and service expansion focused on optimizing the pervasive shift towards multi-cloud environments and remote operations," said Tom McAndrew, Coalfire CEO. "We appreciate the stewardship of our previous owners, The Carlyle Group and Chertoff Capital, that has set the course for this opportunity with our management."
Coalfire Federal will continue under the leadership of Bill Malone, Coalfire Federal President, and carry on supporting its clients in enabling and protecting their critical missions. Among other focus areas, Coalfire will continue to provide services to help Department of Defense suppliers prepare for and meet new CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification) regulations.
"Coalfire is an established and highly-respected cybersecurity advisory and assessment services firm that is well-positioned for further growth due to cybersecurity trends and the vision of its strong management team," said Rohan Haldea, Partner at Apax Partners. "The Apax Funds' investment will assist the company in particular by increasing Coalfire's investment in technology; continuing to invest in thought leadership, especially with respect to securing cloud environments; and deepening capabilities across assurance standards while scaling its penetration testing and cyber risk services business."
About Coalfire
Coalfire is the trusted cybersecurity advisor that helps private and public-sector organizations avert threats, close gaps and effectively manage risk. By providing independent and tailored advice, assessments, technical testing, and cyber engineering services, we help clients develop scalable programs that improve their security posture, achieve their business objectives and fuel their continued success. Coalfire has been a cybersecurity thought leader for nearly 20 years and has offices throughout the United States and Europe. For more information, visit www.coalfire.com.
About Apax Partners
Apax Partners is a leading global private equity advisory firm. Over its more than 40-year history, Apax Partners has raised and advised funds with aggregate commitments of c.$50 billion. The Apax Funds invest in companies across four global sectors of Tech & Telco, Services, Healthcare, and Consumer. These funds provide long-term equity financing to build and strengthen world-class companies. For more information see: www.apax.com.
