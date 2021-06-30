NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Portuguese Cork Association (APCOR) has announced the start of a new integrated communications campaign to reach the wine industry, wine drinkers and the American public. Portugal-based APCOR has again named Colangelo & Partners as its agency of record in the United States.
"We are enthusiastic to continue promoting the use of natural cork in the United States as the most environmentally responsible, and technologically advanced wine closure," says João Rui Ferreira, President of APCOR. "The campaign includes a strong educational component supported by public relations, creative development, advertising, events and consumer promotions, digital marketing, and relationship marketing."
For nearly two decades, APCOR has been at the forefront of promotional efforts advocating on behalf of natural cork closures and the use of cork in everyday products. It is the cork industry, through it's products, that makes the cork oak ecosystem viable, contributing to the maintenance of forests and the populations that depend on them.
Cork is a perfect balance between environmental preservation and sustainable development. As a renewable and natural product, cork is harvested without damaging or cutting down the trees, which live for 200 years or longer. The cork oak forest is one of the 36 biodiversity hotspots, and can retain 14,000,000 tons of CO2 per year. It is estimated that for every ton of cork produced, cork oak forests capture 73 tons of CO2.
As a closure—natural cork preserves the quality and character of a wine, and it's environmentally friendly.
Founded in 2006, Colangelo & Partners is the nation's leading wine and spirits communications agency offering a variety of services including strategic communications, public relations, social media, creative services, media planning, events, digital marketing, e-commerce, and more. The year-long campaign will include a focused media relations and influencer campaign, social media, direct marketing, advertising, trade education, consumer promotions, and events around the country.
"As a fine wine agency, Colangelo & Partners is thrilled to continue our relationship with APCOR to promote the usage of natural cork," says Gino Colangelo, President of Colangelo & Partners. "Cork is the most sustainable, carbon reducing closure on the market. Besides being the market leader, it is the environmentally correct choice for both wineries and consumers. Plus, it is 100% recyclable. We look forward to bringing cork's unique story, and tremendous climate benefits to wine lovers around the country over the next 12 months".
To learn more about APCOR and the cork industry visit, http://www.apcor.pt/en/. You can follow the campaign at 100percentcork.org or on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube. For questions about APCOR, please contact Augustus Weed or Leah Isenberg of Colangelo & Partners.
About APCOR
Associação Portuguesa da Cortiça (APCOR) exists to represent and promote the Portuguese cork industry and its products. APCOR is the employers' association of national scope, created in 1956 and is based in Santa Maria de Lamas, at the heart of the cork industry around 30 kilometers from Porto, Portugal's second largest city. Membership of the association is open to all companies operating in the fields of production, marketing or export of cork products. The organization advocates on behalf of the Portuguese cork industry worldwide and is the driving force of an industry based on tradition, innovation and sustainability.
About Colangelo & Partners
Colangelo & Partners (http://www.colangelopr.com) is the leading fine wine and spirits integrated communications agency in the United States, sought after by top brands and industry players for the quality of their results, creativity, and return on investment. The professionals at Colangelo & Partners work with integrity and passion to influence how US audiences perceive their clients: Earning consistent, high-quality positive media coverage; organizing signature events; strategizing and executing standout digital campaigns; and implementing trade programs that strengthen relationships within the industry. Colangelo & Partners' clientele includes global, instantly-recognizable brands and passionate, up-and-coming vignerons and distillers; regional and national institutions; and technology and e-commerce companies innovating in the beverage alcohol sector.
